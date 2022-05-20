iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.95

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.95 and last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 6382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

