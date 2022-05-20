Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
ISUZY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.26. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
