Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISUZY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.26. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

