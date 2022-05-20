Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
IFOS stock opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. The company has a market cap of C$543.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.
