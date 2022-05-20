Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IFOS stock opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. Itafos has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77. The company has a market cap of C$543.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

