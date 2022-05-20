ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Buys 52 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne bought 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($183.33).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 311.30 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.34. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.61). The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 512.89 ($6.32).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

