Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.49

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $7.71. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 116,342 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVPAF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

