Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on J. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($3.82).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

