JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 282,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in JD.com by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

