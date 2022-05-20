JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 122.20 ($1.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.35. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

