JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. JOANN has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.