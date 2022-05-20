John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.31

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.31 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 67401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.28.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

