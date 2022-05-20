John Ederer Sells 1,135 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

May 20th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

