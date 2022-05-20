Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

