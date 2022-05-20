JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.81) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.17) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.67) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.56) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.50) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($7.62).

SHA opened at €5.61 ($5.84) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($11.77) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.47.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

