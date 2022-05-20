JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.79% of Blueprint Medicines worth $176,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $56.96 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

