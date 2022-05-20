JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.01% of Kilroy Realty worth $155,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after buying an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639,450 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after purchasing an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 428,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRC stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

