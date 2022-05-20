JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,793,528 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 486.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.66% of CNO Financial Group worth $166,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $27.33.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

