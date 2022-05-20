JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of Trex worth $163,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

