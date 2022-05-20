JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $160.03 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,485 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of KLA worth $160,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $338.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.07. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

