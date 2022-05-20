JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,729,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.78% of Douglas Emmett worth $163,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.