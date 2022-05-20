JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858,841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Cabot worth $172,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cabot by 60.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $69.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.