JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of SBA Communications worth $179,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $319.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

