JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $160,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $92,612,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $51,411,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $61.80 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

