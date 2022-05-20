JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $476.79

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.79 ($5.88) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.04). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.07), with a volume of 104,883 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £35.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.66.
About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)
