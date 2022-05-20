KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post $376.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.50 million and the highest is $392.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $585.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 335,873 shares in the last quarter.

KAR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.68. 1,601,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

