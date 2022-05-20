Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Director Eve Yen Sells 4,000 Shares

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $368.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $91.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

