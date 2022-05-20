Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
KRR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
TSE:KRR opened at C$4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$774.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$7.55.
Karora Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
Recommended Stories
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.