Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KRR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

TSE:KRR opened at C$4.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$774.75 million and a PE ratio of 27.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karora Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

