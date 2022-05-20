Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00099113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00305320 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

