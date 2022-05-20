KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 343,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 13,035,306 shares.The stock last traded at $12.77 and had previously closed at $12.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.01.

Get KE alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of -1.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.