Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.62

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and traded as low as $47.75. Kering shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 185,313 shares.
PPRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($836.46) to €805.00 ($838.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Kering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
