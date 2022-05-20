KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,118. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $287.44 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.70.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.