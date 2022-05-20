Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) PT Lowered to €75.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

KNRRY stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

