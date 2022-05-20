Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $18.47-18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.92 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

