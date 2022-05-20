Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krispy Kreme Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets. The company operating segments include Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. Krispy Kreme Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -103.49. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

