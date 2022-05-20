Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

KRO opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.