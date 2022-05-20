LABS Group Price Hits $0.0014 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $3.07 million and $348,690.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,160% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.19 or 0.07734658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00507506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033009 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,897.25 or 1.77756533 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008899 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

