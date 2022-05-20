Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

LSCC opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $346,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,656 shares of company stock worth $20,485,863 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,581,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

