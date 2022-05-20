Laura Selig Sells 1,480 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.66 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

