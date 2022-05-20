Laura Selig Sells 1,480 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laura Selig also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 18th, Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.66 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,646,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth about $3,242,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.