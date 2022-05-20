LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Gap Up to $105.69

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.69, but opened at $111.95. LCI Industries shares last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 1,713 shares.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gero acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

