LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Down 3.3%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 5,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.