Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGGNY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8223 per share. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

