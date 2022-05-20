Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $74.44. 2,330,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,417. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

