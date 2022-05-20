Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $206.27

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.27 and last traded at $208.62, with a volume of 2068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.10.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.06.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $3,783,260. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,570,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.