Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.60. The stock had a trading volume of 823,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.51. RH has a 52-week low of $258.02 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett cut RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.72.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

