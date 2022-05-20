Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $$24.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,575. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

