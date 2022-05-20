Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.75. 2,293,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

