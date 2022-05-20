Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 11,025,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,366 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,237,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.