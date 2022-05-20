Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $155.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,500. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

