Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.62.
Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,598,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $329.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
