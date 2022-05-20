Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.35 Million in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of JOE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. 171,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.15 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,578.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock worth $17,904,187. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

