Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Biogen by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,252,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Biogen by 385.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 972,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,332. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

